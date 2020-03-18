JDS MLC Puttanna joins BJP at Yediyurappa's residence

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Janata Dal (Secular) leader and MLC Puttanna joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday.

Puttanna joined the BJP at the residence of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

BJP leader Aravind Limbavali was also present at Yediyurappa's residence when the former JDS MLC joined the BJP.

Last year, Putanna was reportedly expelled from JDS for being involved in 'anti-party activities'. (ANI)