Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 25 (ANI): Janata Dal (Secular) on Monday filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for allegedly urging people to vote only for Lingayat candidate.
While addressing a crowd in Gokak town of Belgaum district on Sunday, Yediyurappa had said, "If you want me to continue as the chief minister, you have to vote for a candidate from Lingayat community."
He had further urged Hindus to not vote for any other party candidate. (ANI)
JD(S) moves EC against K'taka CM for urging people to vote for Lingayat candidate
ANI | Updated: Nov 25, 2019 17:51 IST
