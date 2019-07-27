JD(S) rejects speculations of supporting BJP govt in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 27 (ANI): Janata Dal (Secular) on Saturday rejected speculations of it joining hands with the BJP in Karnataka and said that the move would amount to "working against the people".

"Party workers and leaders shouldn't pay heed to rumours about JDS joining hands with BJP. That is just rubbish and baseless. Let's rebuild the party by reaching out and helping people. We will always work for the people. Joining BJP means working against the people!" the party said in a statement on its official Twitter account.

The statement came at the close heels to former cheif minister HD Kumaraswamy's tweet in which he also refuted news reports about the speculations.

"I have noticed unfounded news stories about joining hands with BJP. It's baseless. Our legislatures and party workers need not pay heed to such rumours which is far from the truth," he said.

"Will build the party by janaseva (public service). Our fight for the common man will continue," Kumaraswamy added.

Several speculative reports appeared in a section of media suggesting that he may support the BJP government which will prove its majority on Monday.

In a meeting held at the Taj West End Hotel here on Friday, JD(S) legislators seemed to split into two factions with one stating that the party should extend outer support to the new BJP government.

"We all decided to be intact with the party. Some JD(S) MLAs suggested HD Kumarswamy extend outer support to BJP government and some other MLAs suggested to be in opposition and to strengthen the party," party leader GT Devegowda had said.

BJP leader BS Yediyurappa was sworn in as new Chief Minister of Karnataka by Governor Vajubhai Vala on Friday, marking an end to over 15 days long political drama.

Kumaraswamy lost power after over 16 Congress-JD(S) MLAs resigned from the Assembly and did not take part in the confidence motion.

The new government will seek a vote of confidence on Monday in the state Assembly. (ANI)