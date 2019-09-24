JDS to contest in all 15 constituencies alone: Kumaraswamy

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming bypolls in Karnataka, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday here reiterated that his party will contest in all 15 constituencies by themselves.

Speaking to media persons in Mysuru, Kumaraswamy stated, "We have decided to contest in by-polls in all 15 constituencies. It's also decided that we will face elections alone. We are finalizing the candidate list."

"It's an 'Agni Pariksha' for all the political parties. October 24 is the result day and let's wait what sort of political drama will start after that. We are giving tickets to local workers whether in case of Hunsur or Krishnarajpete," Kumaraswamy added.

Last week, JDS president and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda had also ruled out the possibility of an alliance with Congress.

The bye-elections in Karnataka will be held on October 21 in 15 constituencies that went vacant after the disqualification of rebel MLAs of Congress and Janata Dal (Secular).

The counting of votes will take place in the same week on October 24. (ANI)