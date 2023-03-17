JD(S) workers block Bengaluru-Mysore highway in protest against toll charges for motorists

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 16 (ANI): Janata Dal(Secular) workers on Thursday blocked the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway at Kaniminike toll plaza over the toll charges levied by NHAI on motorists using the highway.

As per the visuals, JDS protestors sat in the middle of the highway and demanded the rollback of the toll collection being levied on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway.

While speaking to the ANI, JDS Youth wing President Nikhil Kumaraswamy said," The decision to charge a toll on this highway is absolutely ridiculous. The service road is not open and they have already started collecting tolls. There is no primary healthcare centre, and no toilets on the highway all these facilities should be there per the NHAI guidelines.



JDS youth leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy further stated that levying toll charges on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway will create problems for the common public in Bengaluru.

"Central Government and Karnataka Government are looting Kannadigas. They are going to take 60 per cent of the money which a common earn when they will pay the toll from one end to another on this highway. Government should reconsider this decision till then we will protest here".

Police detained JD(S) workers blocking the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway at Kaniminike toll plaza over toll levied on motorists using the highway.

Earlier Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway on March 12. (ANI)

