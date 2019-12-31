JDU, BJP relationship is well tested and more than two decades old: Sushil Modi

Patna (Bihar) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said on Monday that except for the few years the relationship between BJP and JDU is "well tested" and more than two-decades-old.

"Except for the few years, the relationship of mutual trust between BJP and JDU is well tested and more than two-decades-long. NDA stands united on the issues like development of Bihar, Rule of law, women empowerment, justice with Dalits and Backwards, ban on child marriage and dowry, ban on drugs and campaign like 'Jal-Jivan-Haryali' for saving the environment," tweeted Sushil Modi.

On the other hand, Janata Dal (United) vice president and political strategist Prashant Kishor said that it is only Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who can tell under what circumstances the party has supported the Citizen (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

In an interview to ANI, Kishor expressed displeasure on JD(U) rendering support to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 on social media site Twitter and has also met Nitish Kumar on the issue. Some sections of media have reported that Kishore even offered to resign.

Talking about the future of BJP and JD-U alliance, Kishor said that alliance is working out well and there are no issues. He also dwelled on recent poll drubbing of BJP in Jharkhand elections. (ANI)