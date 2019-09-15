JDU criticises Rajasthan BJP chief for crediting RSS for India's existence

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) National Spokesperson and General Secretary, Pavan Verma hit out at Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Satish Poonia for his recent comment that without Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) there would have been no India.

"I can understand Satish Poonia's pride in his parent organisation which is the RSS. But, I think it is going a little too far to say for RSS, Bharat or India or Hindustan would have not existed," Verma told ANI.

"He should realise the limitations of exaggeration. India has existed. We call it Bharatvarsha; it is Sanatan, Anadi, Anant and a great civilisation. Let the RSS not take credit for everything," he added.

In his first remarks after being appointed as the Rajasthan BJP chief on Saturday, Satish Poonia, who has an RSS background, said there would have been no Hindustan if not for the Sangh. (ANI)