JDU isn't sinking ship, it's sailing one: Rajiv Ranjan over RCP Singh's remark

Patna (Bihar) [India] August 7 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh on Sunday held a press conference in Patna in reaction to RCP Singh's resignation and said that some people have tried to damage the party but "JDU is not a sinking ship, it's sailing".

Lalan Singh said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar helped and trusted him (RCP Singh) in establishing and making his name and now he is saying that JDU is a sinking ship.

"JDU is not a sinking ship, does he even knows the ABCD Janata Dal United's formation and all the struggles this party has gone through, he has never been a mate of struggle, he was always a mate of power," Lalan Singh said.

Further attacking RCP Singh, he said, "He always says he was a National President of JDU but it wasn't his efforts, he was made party's national president by Nitish Kumar after resigning from the post. The party's owner is one and he is Nitish Kumar."

"Now he has made me National President, I am just a caretaker not the owner of the party, today I want to tell him that JDU is not a sinking ship, it's a sailing one. However, some people have tried to drown the ship by creating holes in it." Lalan Singh added.



He further thanked Nitish Kumar for saving the party from such people. He also said a conspiracy to shorten Nitish Kumar's stature was hatched.

"There was a conspiracy against CM Nitish Kumar and that is why we won only 43 seats (in the Assembly) but now we are vigilant. A model appeared in 2020 polls in the name of Chirag Paswan, while another is being made at present," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, JDU leader RCP Singh announced his exit from the party after the party sought a reply on corruption allegations.

Singh suggested he would form his own party at a press conference in Mustafapur in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. Singh's resignation came after the party sent a notice to him over corruption allegations.

JD (U) issued a show-cause notice to RCP Singh over 'discrepancies in immovable properties and he was asked to file his reply at the earliest. (ANI)

