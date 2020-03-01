JDU MLA gets massage during Nitish's rally in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], Mar 1 (ANI): In what can be termed as an utter embarrassment for the party leadership, a JDU MLA was given a massage in full public view by his supporters at Gandhi Maidan here on Sunday.

Party workers and supporters from all the across the state thronged to the iconic maidan to listen to JDU chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

It is said that JDU MLA from Nawada Kaushal Yadav got tired and lied down on the carpet, following which his supporters started to massage his legs.

At the rally, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the Janata Dal (United) will fight the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections in coalition with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and will win more than 200 seats.

"We will contest the Bihar Assembly Elections in coalition with NDA (National Democratic Alliance) and win more than 200 seats," Kumar said at a meeting of the party workers in Patna.

Bihar is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in the second half of this year for the 243 seats in the state Assembly. (ANI)

