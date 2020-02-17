JDU mocks RJD in ongoing poster war in Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Escalating its poster war with opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ahead of the assembly polls, Janata Dal (United) has put up a poster against the former in Patna.

The poster has caricatures of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Both the leaders are shown on top of a bus with the poster's caption reading 'Samajik nyaya ke dhongi ne kiya ati pichhada ke saath arthik jaalsaazi' (The self-proclaimed champions of social justice committed economic fraud against most backward classes).

The Bihar Assembly polls are likely to be held in October-November this year. (ANI)

