JD(U) opposes scrapping Article 370 in J-K

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Leaders of the Janata Dal (United), an ally of NDA on Monday walked out of Rajya Sabha opposing the Centre's decision to abolish Article 370 in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Our chief Nitish Kumar is carrying forward the tradition of JP Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia and George Fernandes. So our party is not supporting the Bill moved in the Rajya Sabha today. We have different thinking. We want that Article 370 should not be revoked," said JD (U) leader KC Tyagi.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti welcomed the decision of JD(U) and tweeted, "Welcome their support and appeal to all other opposition parties to come forward and save Jammu and Kashmir from slipping to a point of no return."

The Centre on Monday scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bars people from rest of India from buying land in the state.

Shortly after Home Minister Amit Shah tabled a resolution to this effect in the Rajya Sabha, President Ram Nath Kovind came out with a notification -- The Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019 that will come into force immediately.

The order will supersede the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 1954 as amended from time to time. The notification also made clear that all the provisions of the Constitution as amended from time to time, shall apply in relation to the state of Jammu and Kashmir and the exceptions and modifications subject to which they shall so apply. (ANI)

