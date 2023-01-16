JDU Prez dismisses claims of internal conflict in Bihar govt

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 15 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) President Lalan Singh on Sunday dismissed the rumours of conflict within the Bihar government asserting confidence in RJD leadership.

Singh while interacting with the press after attending the JDU Milan Samaroh said, "JDU respects all the religions, religious scriptures and the people who follow those religious scriptures. This is an internal matter of RJD. The leadership of RJD is capable enough to take cognizance of the situation and to take the right decision."

The JDU president refused to speak about Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan who condemned the coalition government for not 'intervening and investigating their cabinet minister for insulting Ramcharitmanas'.



Controversies erupted after the Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar on Wednesday claimed that Ramcharitmanas, an epic Hindu religious book which is based on Ramayana, "spreads hatred in the society".

Hitting out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Singh stated that not a single worker has the courage to tell people what work they have done for the benefit of the people.

He claimed, "The Central government promised to send Rs 15,00,000 in the bank accounts of the poor, but not even Rs 15 has reached. They only spread religious hatred in the country."

"Nitish Kumar-led government never took a single penny from the Central government neither for water nor providing electricity in every house. Nitish Kumar has been working in Bihar since 17 years, but he never did the work of dividing Bihar," added Singh. (ANI)

