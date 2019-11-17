Jharkhand: AJSU releases manifesto for upcoming assembly polls

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): The All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) party on Sunday released its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand.

"AJSU's first objective is to take the government to the villages and that is why the slogan is 'Ab ki Baar, Gaon ki Sarkar'. The party stands with contract-based teachers and Anganwadi workers," Dev Sharan Bhagat, party spokesperson told reporters here.

"Our view is that reservation of 73 per cent should be enforced in Jharkhand. The Scheduled Tribes should get 32 per cent reservation, Scheduled Castes should get 14 per cent reservation and Other Backward Classes should get 27 per cent reservation," he added.

Bhagat further said that AJSU is in favour of the interest of youth and it will form a school of sports here if voted to power.

We will provide Rs 2,100 per month to every graduate as 'Encouragement Allowance' after the graduate passes out of the college, he added.

"We are in favour of giving 100 per cent representation in employment to the residents of Jharkhand for Class III and Class IV grades. We will promote the art and culture of the state. All the languages of the state will be promoted and employment opportunities will be created in the languages," Bhagat said.

AJSU Chief Sudesh Mahto said that agriculture will be given the status of an industry.

"We will give agriculture the status of an industry. We will give encouragement to organic farming. Our resolution is to inter-link rivers in the state to increase irrigable land in the state," Mahto said.

Jharkhand will go to polls in five phases from November 30. The first phase of polling will be held on November 30, the second phase on December 6, the third phase on December 12, the fourth phase on December 16 and the last phase on December 20. The counting of votes shall take place on December 23.

In 2014, the BJP -- which won 43 seats -- formed the government along with All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) which had won 5 seats. (ANI)

