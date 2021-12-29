Jharkhand announces Rs 25 per litre subsidy on petrol for two-wheeler owners, scheme for poor to begin from Jan 26

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], December 29 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday announced the state government will provide a subsidy of Rs 25 per litre to the poor ration-card holding families in the state for petrol used in two-wheelers, saying that the poor and middle classes have been hit hard by the rising prices of petroleum products.

The subsidy will be applicable for 10 litres of petrol in a month for poor families.

"The price of petrol and diesel is increasing continuously due to which people from the poor and middle classes are affected the most. The government has decided to give relief of Rs 25 per litre on petrol for two-wheelers. The benefit will start from January 26, 2022," he said.

The Chief Minister said an amount of Rs 25 per litre will be transferred in the account of the poor ration card holders for petrol taken by them for use in a scooter or motorcycle. "The process will begin from January 26 and every poor family will be able to get this amount for 10 litres of petrol per month," he said.

He said if a poor person has a two-wheeler, he is not able to use it due to the high cost of petrol and is unable to go to the market to sell his produce. The announcement means the state government will credit a maximum of Rs 250 per month to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. (ANI)