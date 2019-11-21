Election Commission chief Sunil Arora speaks to media in Ranchi on Thursday [Photo/ANI]
Election Commission chief Sunil Arora speaks to media in Ranchi on Thursday [Photo/ANI]

Jharkhand Assembly elections: EC team reviews poll preparedness in Ranchi

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 14:37 IST

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Election Commission team led by its chief Sunil Arora on Thursday reviewed poll preparations in Ranchi with the Chief Secretary, the Director-General of Police and other enforcement agencies of the state.
On Wednesday, the poll body team held a series of meetings with various political party leaders and civil administration.
"We held a meeting with the political parties because they are the biggest stakeholders after voters. We have also met the state officials such as DG, IG, DM and also some regulatory agencies such as Income Tax, Railways, Postal department," Arora said at a presser here.
Talking about the preparation done by the poll body for the upcoming state assembly elections, the chief electoral officer said that special attention has been given for making arrangements for the disabled voters.
"For disabled voters, we have made special arrangements for this category. It was one of our priorities. Some of the leaders also suggested that NGOs should be roped in to create awareness among the disabled about the importance of voting. This time we have appointed Divisional commissioners to contact with the disabled," he added.
He also talked about the preparations to combat the menace of Naxalism during the election period, saying, "Jharkhand has received special help from the Centre for the same. There was a report that out of 16 districts of Jharkhand, 13 are affected by Left Wing. The state has got as much as Rs 340 crores for the same."
In his concluding remarks, he stated that the noose has been tightened around the use of money power during electioneering and "investigation will be carried out against those found guilty."
Jharkhand will go to polls in five phases. The first phase of polling will be held on November 30, the second phase on December 6, the third phase on December 12, the fourth phase on December 16 and the last phase on December 20. The results will be declared on December 23.
The Congress has forged an alliance with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the state to defeat the incumbent BJP.
In 2014, the BJP, which won 43 seats, formed the government along with All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU), which had won 5 seats under the leadership of Raghubar Das. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 15:08 IST

UP: STF arrests criminal carrying bounty of Rs 50,000

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police nabbed a criminal carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000 on Wednesday night.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 15:08 IST

NDA needs committee or convener for better coordination between...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Expressing disappointment over lack of coordination between the allies of NDA, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Thursday reiterated that the National Democratic Alliance needs to have a coordination committee or a convener so that allies may get aware o

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 15:07 IST

INX Media case: Court allows ED to quiz Chidambaram on Nov 22-23

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): A Special Court at Rouse Avenue Court Complex on Thursday granted permission to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to interrogate former Union finance minister P Chidambaram and confront him with documents on November 22 and 23 in connection with INX Media money launderi

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 15:05 IST

Comprehensive air plan developed to combat pollution in Delhi...

New Delhi (India), Nov 21 (ANI): Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday said that a comprehensive air plan for Delhi NCR has been developed identifying the timelines for abating and controlling the air pollution.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 15:02 IST

BJP leaders protest against contaminated water near Delhi CM's residence

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Bringing attention to the issue of contaminated water, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders on Thursday led a protest where the demonstrators carried drinking water from 500 different places in Delhi to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 15:02 IST

Hema Malini raises terror of monkeys in LS, TMC member recalls...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Members cutting across party lines in Lok Sabha on Thursday expressed concern over the terror of monkeys after the matter was raised by BJP member Hema Malini who said people had even been killed in Vrindavan due to attacks by the simians.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 15:01 IST

Yogi Adityanath hails Ayodhya verdict as power of democracy, judiciary

Basti (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that the verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case shows the power of democracy and judiciary.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 15:01 IST

Parliament Winter Session: Congress stages walkout in Lok Sabha...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Congress MPs staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha on Thursday alleging lack of transparency in electoral bonds after party leader Manish Tewari raised the issue and said that the decision has institutionalised "government corruption."

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 14:54 IST

BJP MP Lekhi backs Pragya Thakur's nomination in defence ministry panel

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): BJP lawmaker from New Delhi Meenakshi Lekhi on Thursday endorsed the nomination of her fellow parliamentarian Pragya Singh Thakur in the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Defence.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 14:48 IST

K'taka: Yediyurappa announces Rs 5 lakh compensation for kin of...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the kin of Manjunath, a journalist who died in a road accident yesterday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 14:44 IST

Jharkhand: Union Minister Amit Shah accuses Cong of delaying Ram...

Latehar (Jharkhand) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday accused the Congress party of not allowing the continuous hearing in the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid case.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 14:33 IST

Centre first praises farmers for growth in paddy production,...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Bhagwat Mann on Wednesday hit out at the Centre, stating that government praises the farmers for growth in paddy production and later punishes them for stubble burning.

Read More
iocl