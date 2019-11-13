Jharkhand assembly polls: LJP announces to contest on 50 seats

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Ahead of Jharkhand Assembly polls, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), on Tuesday announced that it will be contesting the upcoming elections on its own.

The newly-appointed president of the party, Chirag Paswan took to twitter to announce the decision and said that Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) will contest elections alone on 50 seats while outlining that the party's first list of candidates will be out by today evening.

"The last decision to contest elections in Jharkhand was to be taken by the state unit. The Lok Janshakti Party Jharkhand state unit has decided that the party will contest 50 seats alone. The first list of party candidates will be announced by this evening," he said on Twitter.

Not only LJP, but even Hindustani Awam Morcha led by former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi will also go solo in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

The 81-member Jharkhand assembly will go to polls in five phases between November 30 and December 20 and the votes will be counted on December 23. (ANI)

