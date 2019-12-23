Jharkhand Assembly polls results: Soren thanks PM Modi for his wishes

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president Hemant Soren on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the PM congratulated Soren and JMM-led alliance for their victory in the Jharkhand Assembly elections.

"Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modiji for your wishes. Your coordination is very valuable to the poor population of Jharkhand," Soren said in a tweet.

Modi had congratulated Hemant Soren and JMM-led alliance for their outstanding victory in the Jharkhand Assembly elections.

"Congratulations to Hemant Soren Ji and the JMM-led alliance for the victory in the Jharkhand polls. Best wishes to them in serving the state," tweeted Modi.

Soren won by a margin of 13,188 votes from the Dumka seat and from the Barhait assembly constituency by a margin of 25,740 votes.

The probable chief minister candidate from the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance has beaten BJP's Simon Malto from the Barhait seat while on the Dumka seat he once again defeated BJP's incumbent candidate Lois Marandi.

The tri-party alliance is all set to form government in the state with it winning 39, and leading on another 8 seats. (ANI)

