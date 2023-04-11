Jharkhand: BJP holds protest against Soren govt

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 11 (ANI): The Opposition BJP staged a protest against Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand-government over various issues, in Ranchi on Tuesday.

More than 100 BJP workers were seen marching to the state secretariat in protest against the government.

Police used water canon against the protesting workers when they tried for a 'gherao' (surround) the secretariat.



The police also resorted to a lathi-charge when a section of protestors tried to break police barricades while another started pelting stones against the police.

"The Soren government has failed on every front. Promises made before the elections have not fulfilled. The law and order situation is worsening day by day. This government is only resorting to appeasement. Hence, this protest march and gherao of the secretariat was called to protest the ways of functioning this government," one of the protestors said.

Over 20 protestors were detained during the protests, informed the police. (ANI)

