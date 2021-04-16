Jharkhand: BJP MP demands arrest of Cong MLA for entering Baba Baidyanath temple in Deoghar

Deoghar (Jharkhand) [India], April 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey demanded the arrest of Congress MLA Irfan Ansari after the latter offered prayers at the sanctum sanctorum of Baba Baidyanath temple in Deoghar.

Speaking to ANI, Dubey said, "Entry of non-Hindus is not allowed in the Baidyanath Dham temple at Deoghar. But Congress MLA Irfan Ansari entered the temple. I have spoken to the chief secretary demanding the suspension of DC and SP. I have also demanded that Ansari be booked under the National Security Act."

The BJP leader alleged that the Congress MLA from Jamtara had hurt the sentiments of Hindus. He claimed that the entry of non-Hindus is not allowed at the Baba Baidyanath temple.



"Congress MLA Irfan Ansari touched and tried to desecrate the Jyotirlinga in the sanctum sanctorum of Baba Baidyanath temple on the pretext of worship...According to faith, the entry of non-Muslims is prohibited in Mecca," Dubey tweeted in Hindi.



Meanwhile, Congress MLA Irfan Ansari accused Dubey of playing dirty politics in the name of religion.

"Nishikant's dirty politics of religion has shocked me a lot. Baba belongs to me and I am a devotee of Baba. No Nishikant should become an agent of religion. This holy city belongs to my Baba and for this, I do not need permission from any Nishikant or any BJP leader," tweeted Ansari in Hindi.

On Tuesday, Ansari had performed puja in Baba Baidyanath temple and shared the video on social media. (ANI)

