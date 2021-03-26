Jharkhand bypoll: Minister has to win to save ministerial position

By Rizwan Arif

Ranchi/Madhupur (Jharkhand) [India], March 25 (ANI): Bypoll will be held for Madhupur constituency of Jharkhand on April 17. This election is interesting because a cabinet minister of Jharkhand, Hafizul Hasan, is going to contest as a Mahagathbandhan candidate to continue as a minister.

He got the ministerial berth after his father Haji Hussain Ansari passed away in October last year. Haji's elder son Hafizul Hasan was given his portfolio by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Now that the by-election has announced, he has to win. Hafizul currently holds the portfolio of Minority Welfare Minister

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is confident that the minister will be able to secure the seat like his late father.

"People rejected the BJP in Assembly election as well as previous two by-elections. This will be repeated again. We will get highest mandate than ever before. BJP has no face for the seat which has created dissatisfaction. We have huge advantage," said JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey.



The fact that Hafizul is already a minister may affect the result positively.

"Definitely this will be to our advantage. Voters will vote not vote for an ordinary candidate but a minister. And it clear that the candidate and representative is a minister. Thus public will bring him back", Pandey added.

The main opposition party BJP has fielded Ganga Narayan Singh as its candidate for Madhupur Assembly bypoll. The party says the Madhupur bypoll result will shock everyone and a minister's candidature is not going to leave any impact.

Pradeep Sinha, BJP spokesman said,"Hafizul's ministerial post is not going to gain much for him as the tenure is very short. Furthermore, the government has done nothing and diverted from its promises and manifesto. Voters of Madhupur have seen the false promises and hence they will reject the present government and the minister as candidate."

The seat of Madhupur fell vacant after the death of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA and Minister of Minority Welfare Haji Hussain Ansari in October 2020 due to Covid-related complications.

His son, Hafijul Hasan, was given the department of Minority welfare in the Hemant Soren government on February 5, 2021. By election on Madhupur Assembly constituency is to be held on April 17 and results will be out on May 2. (ANI)

