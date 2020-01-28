Jharkhand Chief Minister Soren gets 7 more ministers

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): In the first expansion of Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led Council of Ministers, seven ministers on Tuesday took the oath of office and secrecy here at the Raj Bhavan.

Governor Draupadi Murmu administered the oath to Champai Soren, Haji Hussain Ansari, Jagarnath Mahato, Joba Manjhi, Mithilesh Kumar, Thakur Banna Gupta, and Badal Patralekh.

Thakur Banna Gupta and Badal Patralekh are Congress MLAs.

JMM fought the Assembly elections in alliance with the Congress party and Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) and got a comfortable majority with forty-seven seats in the 81-member House.

JMM won 30 seats, while Congress and RJD secured 16 seats and one seat respectively in the recently concluded Assembly polls. (ANI)

