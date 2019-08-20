Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi
Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das meets PM Modi, Amit Shah

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:13 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Tuesday met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah">Amit Shah in Delhi.
Following the meeting with the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister tweeted, "Met with country's popular Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is an inspiration for us all. Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, we are working day and night for the prosperity of 1.25 billion residents of Jharkhand."
Das also thanked the Prime Minister for working for the welfare of the citizens of his state and wrote, "Thank you to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for taking care of the needs of Jharkhand every moment. Under your leadership, Jharkhand is moving fast on the path of development".
Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister also met with Home Minister Shah.
As part of his engagements in Delhi, Das also attended a review meeting of State Nutrition Mission with Union Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, on Tuesday. (ANI)

