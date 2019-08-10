Jharkhand Cong chief Ajoy Kumar resigns

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): The string of resignations continues within the Congress as Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) President, Ajoy Kumar has tendered his resignation from the post.

"Thanks to all for supporting me in my journey - The journey of state president is now over - Thanks & Lots Of Love To All My Supporters," he tweeted along with his resignation letter.

Kumar's resignation came days after a meeting of senior Congress leaders from Jharkhand amid the tussle over leadership in the state unit.

Congress Jharkhand unit has been in the state of disarray since the party suffered a humiliating defeat in the 17th Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress had fought on seven seats in alliance with the JMM, RJD and JVM-P in the polls. The grand-old-party won the Singhbhum seat and JMM won the Rajmahal seat. (ANI)

