Jharkhand Cong MLA Irfan Ansari promises to build roads "smoother than Kangana Ranaut's cheeks" in Jamtara

Jamtara (Jharkhand) [India], January 16 (ANI): Jharkhand Congress MLA Irfan Ansari on Saturday stirred controversy after he referred to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's cheeks while promising smoother roads in his constituency Jamtara.

In a self-made video, Ansari promised roads smoother than Ranaut's cheeks and assured that the construction of 14 world-class roads will commence soon in Jamtara.

"I assure you that the roads of Jamtara "will be smoother than the cheeks of film actress Kangana Ranaut". The construction of 14 world-class roads will begin soon," said Dr Ansari.



Last year in December, Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Gulabrao Patil crudely compared the roads in his constituency in Jalgaon district to actor turned politician Hema Malini's cheeks.

"My challenge is for the person who has been an MLA for 30 years (Eknath Khadse) to come to my constituency and see the roads. If the roads are not like Hema Malini's cheeks, then I will resign," said Patil.

The minister later apologised for the remark.

Former Bihar CM and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav had more than a decade ago said that the roads in Bihar will soon be turned "as smooth as Hema Malini's cheeks". The RJD leader was lampooned on his remarks for several years. (ANI)

