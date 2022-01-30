Jharkhand: Cong to form panel for better coordination with allies

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 30 (ANI): Days after reports hinting at turbulence in the Jharkhand government, newly appointed state Congress in-charge Avinash Pande said that the party will form a coordination committee soon to enhance coordination between the allies, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Pande on Saturday met all Congress MLAs in the state, assured them of all possible help and guidance to solve their problems. The meeting lasted for about 5-6 hours.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the Congress leader said, "I felt good after meeting the MLAs. We discussed on issues proposed in our manifesto in the past. We aim to improve our performance in the upcoming panchayat elections."

Reportedly, a few Congress MLAs recently claimed that they do not feel that Congress is in alliance with Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in the state as many decisions are taken by the latter on a suo-moto basis without consultation with the Congress.



Speaking on this, Pande said, "We have a strong alliance with JMM in the state. Many issues were discussed. We plan to upscale our developmental works. We have a good understanding with JMM. We hope to fulfil the needs of MLAs. We will come out with a 'Common Minimum Program' soon. Details will be shared later."

"As of now, we have decided to form a coordination committee soon to look up to the matters concerning the party. We had coordination earlier also with MLAs but this committee will enhance it. We will consult the high command on this proposal and then we will see to it," he said.

Irfan Ansari, Congress MLA told ANI after the meet, "I'm glad Pande is here. He interacted with all MLAs. Glad to meet him. He gave time to everyone. He assured us to solve our problems. We will meet on a regular basis from now on. There are no differences of opinions in the party."

Purnima Neeraj Singh, another Congress MLA said, "The meeting was for about 5-6 hours. This time limit shows his seriousness towards his work. Pande was serious in listening to the issues. He assured us with all possible support."

On January 25, following former Union Minister RPN Singh's resignation as Jharkhand Congress in-charge, Congress appointed Avinash Pande as General Secretary In-charge of Jharkhand. (ANI)

