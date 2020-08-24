Jharkhand Congress chief requests Sonia Gandhi not to resign

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Jharkhand Congress President Dr Rameshwar Oraon has written to Sonia Gandhi requesting not to resign from the post of the President of the party.

Even as Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi asked the Congress Working Committee (CWC) members to relive her from the top post, senior party leaders Manmohan Singh and AK Antony said that she should continue till a new party President is elected, sources said.



Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi asked CWC members "to begin deliberations towards the process of transition to relieve her from the duty of party chief", sources said.

In the virtual meeting, she asked the CWC members to proceed with the process of electing a new President, sources said.

The crucial meeting of the CWC is being held today after a controversy erupted over a letter by more than 20 senior leaders calling for 'full time' active leadership, sweeping reforms and raising questions about the party's condition and direction, as well as demanding the election of the CWC.

Sonia Gandhi was appointed as an interim President on August 10, 2019, by the CWC, after Rahul Gandhi stepped down as party chief, taking the responsibility for party's disastrous defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi family loyalists and Congress Chief Ministers took on the section of leaders who signed the letter and rallied behind the Gandhi family, calling for Sonia Gandhi to stay or Rahul Gandhi to take charge again. (ANI)