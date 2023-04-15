Jharkhand Congress is on verge of disintegration due to state leadership: Suspended General Secretary Alok Dubey

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 15 (ANI): After political turmoil in Rajasthan Congress, the crisis seems to have hit its Jharkhand unit as well following suspended party leaders taking up the charge against the state leadership.

Suspended Jharkhand Congress general secretary Alok Dubey, Rajesh Gupta and secretary Lal Kishore Nath Shahdev have once again opened a front against the state Congress in-charge and president.

Suspended Congress leaders said that under the leadership of state president Rajesh Thakur and in-charge Avinash Pandey, the Congress party is continuously weakening in the state. The dictatorial attitude of these people is behind this.

"Congress is now on the verge of disintegration. Dictatorship does not work inside the party," Alok Dubey alleged.

Suspended secretary Kishore Nath Shahdev alleged that there is dissatisfaction among the party workers in the state because of the state leadership.



"We are the true soldiers of the party, that's why from time to time we work to highlight the shortcomings in the party and have been working to tell the national leadership. Today, there is a lot of dissatisfaction among the workers due to the actions of the person who is in charge of the state and the president. When the party is in power, people join, but here the party is in power, still, people are leaving the party," he said.

In the Jharkhand Congress, in the month of February, four people, including these three leaders, were suspended for their involvement in "anti-party activities" and continuous statements against the state leadership.

Earlier in December last year, Alok Dubey and Dr Rajesh Gupta including a few leaders opened a front against Jharkhand Congress President Rajesh Thakur terming him an "incompetent leader".

Dissenters had alleged that his leadership will degrade Congress's vote bank in the state and reduce the party's influence.

These leaders had held a 'Congress Bachao' meeting in Ranchi to formulate a strategy to save the party against the alleged game plan by the BJP of splitting the party. (ANI)

