Jharkhand: Congress leaders not in support of projecting JMM leader Hemant Soren as CM candidate

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): At a time when the Congress is looking forward to forge an alliance with several parties ahead of state assembly elections, sources said that the grand old party is not in favour of nominating Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren as chief ministerial candidate.

Sources added that, Veteran leader Subodh Kant Sahay raised party's concern during a meeting with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, earlier today. He underlined that the party has no problem with Soren, but he should not be projected as the chief ministerial candidate.

Congress party's Jharkhand In-Charge RPN Singh apprised Gandhi of the political situation in the state and asserted that the party will build a strong alliance to defeat the incumbent BJP government.

Congress is yet to find a new president for the state, which is going to polls later this year.

Last week, Ajoy Kumar had tendered his resignation from the post of state Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president.

Congress' Jharkhand unit has been in a state of disarray since the party suffered a humiliating defeat in the 17th Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

