Jharkhand Congress leaders to meet in Delhi today

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 5 (ANI): As many as 25 Jharkhand Congress leaders have been called to Delhi for a meeting with party state in-charge Avinash Pande today.

The state president, all four working presidents, four Ministers in the Jharkhand government from Congress, all former state presidents and presidents of some wings will attend the meeting.

Pande will preside over the meeting. The presence of Rahul Gandhi in the meeting is still not confirmed.

Speaking to ANI on the development, Jharkhand Congress chief Rajesh Thakur termed the meeting a "pre-decided" programme.

"This is a pre-decided program. Recently our incharge Avinash Pande held a meeting in Ranchi with Jharkhand Congress leaders including all former presidents to further strengthen the party at booth levels," he said.

"During the meeting, it was decided to have a detailed meeting with ministers from the president and other important leaders in Delhi. In the meeting responsibilities of the leaders will be fixed," Thakur added.

However, this development has once again fuelled the speculation about the rift between the coalition government in the state. Discussion with respect to the JMM-Congress alliance's Common Minimum Programme (CMP) proposal given by Congress is likely to happen.

Notably, CM Hemant Soren is said to have not responded to the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) proposal sent by the Congress party even after 29 days.

"Our in charge met with the Chief Minister and gave the proposal of Common Minimum Programme proposal to him. The CM has yet not responded on it," Thakur added. (ANI)