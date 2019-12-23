Jharkhand election results: Raghubar Das, Hemant Soren and Babulal Marandi leading

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): Chief Minister Raghubar Das, his predecessors Hemant Soren and Babulal Marandi -- three major figures in Jharkhand politics -- are leading from their respective seats in the latest trends for Assembly poll results.

Das is leading over his rival Saryu Rai, a former minister in his Cabinet, in the Jamshedpur (East) seat with a margin of 1,449 votes.

JMM leader Hemant Soren, who has been projected as the chief ministerial face of the opposition alliance, is leading over BJP's Simon Malto with 3,087 votes in the Bairhat seat. He is, however, trailing in the Dumka seat.

Babulal Marandi, the chief of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), is leading over CPI(ML)'s Raj Kumar Yadav by 2,841 votes in the Dhanwar seat.

The counting of votes began at 8 am on Monday in all the 24 district headquarters amid tight security.

Jharkhand went to polls for 81 Assembly seats in five phases from November 30 to December 20 and saw 65.17 per cent voter turnout.

Exits polls had predicted a marginal advantage to the JMM-led alliance and pointed towards a hung Assembly.

The JMM contested in 43 seats, the Congress in 31 and Lalu Prasad's RJD, which has a relatively smaller presence in the state, contested in seven seats. (ANI)