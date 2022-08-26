Jharkhand Governor likely to send recommendation for Hemant Soren's disqualification as MLA tomorrow

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], August 26 (ANI): Governor of Jharkhand Ramesh Bais is likely to send his recommendation to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday to disqualify Chief Minister Hemant Soren as an MLA, sources informed.

Earlier in the day, Soren had called a meeting of the MLAs of UPA coalition at his residence in Ranchi.

State Congress President Rajesh Thakur confirmed the details and said that the meeting came amid the recent political developments in the state.

Leaders including Thakur, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Alamgir Alam, all four ministers from Congress quota in the Jharkhand government and a few MLAs were present at the meeting.

The meeting came a day after CM Soren denied receiving any communication from the ECI or Governor Ramesh Bais on the statements about the poll body "recommending his disqualification as an MLA."

The Chief Minister's office released a statement on Thursday after several media reports speculated that the ECI has sent a report to the governor about Soren's disqualification.

"The Chief Minister is apprised of several media reports about ECI sending a report to Honorable Governor -Jharkhand 'apparently recommending his disqualification as an MLA'. No communication in this regard has been received by CMO from either ECI or Governor," read the statement.

Meanwhile, state Governor Ramesh Bais cleared the air surrounding Raj Bhawan receiving the opinion of ECI on chief minister Hemant Soren on the office of profit matter and said, "I do not know anything as of now about any order for me. I had gone to AIIMS for treatment, I can only say anything after I reach Rajbhawan."

The Jharkhand chief minister also launched an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party and accused its leaders of drafting the ECI reports themselves.

"It apparently seems that BJP leaders including a BJP MP and his puppet journalists have themselves drafted the ECI report, which is otherwise a sealed cover report. This blatant misuse of constitutional authorities and public agencies and its complete takeover by BJP HQ in Deendayal Upadhyay Marg in this shameful manner is unseen in Indian Democracy," added the statement.

The trail of events gained pace after Nishikant Dubey, BJP Member of Parliament from Godda, Jharkhand, tweeted that the letter from the ECI has reached the Raj Bhavan.

The hearing in the Hemant Soren mine leasing case, in which the BJP has accused him of extending himself a mining lease and sought his disqualification as an MLA, was concluded in the ECI on Monday. (ANI)