Jharkhand: Govt not sensitive towards farmers plight, says state Cong president

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India] July 22 (ANI): Sukhdeo Bhagat, President of Jharkhand Congress on Monday said that the Raghubar Das led government is not sensitive towards the situation of farmers in the state. The statement comes as the Jharkhand assembly starts with its monsoon session today.

"The state is facing a drought-like situation, yet the government is not sensitive towards the situation of the farmers. No work is being done for the betterment of their condition" Bhagat said while addressing the media outside the Jharkhand assembly today.

The Cong president was seen holding a placard that read "Declare Jharkhand drought-hit and start the relief work."

"I, with the help of this placard and by the medium of media, am trying to wake up the sleeping government towards the condition of farmers of the state," he said.

Bhagat informed that the state has faced 83 per cent lesser rainfall.

"According to the weather department the state has faced 83 per cent lesser rainfall in the month of June-July. The state has received only 237mm of rainfall instead of 399 mm rainfall that is needed," the leader said.

Insisting on a high-level meeting he said that "an integrated plan should be jotted down" to tackle the matter. (ANI)

