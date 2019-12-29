Jharkhand: Hemant Soren pays respect to Santhal rebellion leaders Sidhu, Kanhu after taking oath as CM

Ranchi">Ranchi (Jharkhand">Jharkhand) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Jharkhand">Jharkhand Hemant Soren">Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid his respects to Sidhu-Kanhu, the legendary leaders of Santhal rebellion against the British colonial forces in 1855, after taking oath for the top post here on Sunday.

"It is a part of our culture to pay respect to our elders on any auspicious day. I have come here after offering flowers to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and will further pay my tributes to Bhagwan Birsa Munda too. This gives us strength and understanding to fulfill our duties in a better manner," Soren told reporters here.

The newly-elected Jharkhand">Jharkhand Chief Minister was flanked by party workers and security personnel as he arrived at a park in the city to pay his respect to the two leaders at the park named after them.

Earlier today, Soren was sworn-in as the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand">Jharkhand.

Governor Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office and secrecy to Soren. A galaxy of leaders from across the political spectrum graced the occasion at Mohrabadi Ground here.

Congress leader Alamgir Alam, Jharkhand">Jharkhand PCC president Rameshwar Oraon and RJD MLA Satyanand Bhokta were the other three ministers who took oath after Soren.

In a show of opposition strength, Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and Mamata Banerjee, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav were among the senior leaders who attended the event.

Sidhu Murmu and Kanhu Murmu were brothers and the leaders of the Santhal rebellion, which started in 1855, in present-day Jharkhand">Jharkhand and Bengal (Purulia and Bankura) in eastern India against both the British colonial authority and the corrupt 'zamindari' system. (ANI)

