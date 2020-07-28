Jharkhand Minister ploughs field at his native village

Chatra (Jharkhand) [India], July 28 (ANI): Jharkhand Labour Minister Satyanand Bhokta ploughed the field in his native village in Chatra on Monday.

Many villagers gathered to see the Minister doing agricultural work.

"I am the son of a farmer and have not forgotten my roots. Our country is dependent on the agriculture sector. I understand the misery of farmers and our government is making efforts to address their grievances. Farmers will get all their rights," he said while speaking to media.

In the wake of the COVID-19 spread, the Minister also urged people not to step outdoors.

"Follow the government rules to contain coronavirus. Also, follow social distancing norms in these times," he added. (ANI)

