Jharkhand mob lynching: Opposition attacks BJP-RSS combine

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): The BJP-RSS combine on Monday came under attack from political parties over the lynching of a Muslim youth with leaders asking whether this was the "New India" Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised during the elections.

Several leaders lincluding former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and PL Punia criticised the Central government over the lynching of 22-year-old Tabrez after he was allegedly forced to recite "Jai Shri Ram" and "Jai Hanuman".

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti tweeted, "Tabrez Ansari was lynched to death in BJP ruled Jharkhand. A Hindu mob thrashed him ruthlessly because he refused to chant Jai Sri Ram. Is this NDA 2.0's New India? Yeh kaunsa tareeka hai sabka vishwas jeetnay ka?"

Owaisi said such incidents are not going to stop as the BJP and RSS have increased hate against Muslims in the society.

"Incidents of mob lynching are not going to stop because BJP and RSS have increased a sense of hatred against Muslims. They have successfully created a mindset where Muslims are seen as terrorists, anti-nationals and cow slaughterers," the Hyderabad MP said.

In a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Gulab Nabi Azad mocked his idea of "New India" saying "old India" had no hatred, anger and lynchings.

"I request you to keep New India to yourself and give us our Old India where there was love and culture. Hindus used to feel the pain when Muslims and Dalits used to get hurt. When something used to get into eyes of Hindus, Muslims and Dalits used to shed tears for them," he said opening the discussion on the President's address from the Opposition side.

Elaborating on the difference between two ideas, he said, "In Old India, there was no hatred, anger or lynching. New India is one where humans are enemies of each other. You won't be scared of animals in a jungle but you'll be scared of humans in a colony. Give us India where Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians live for each other."

His party colleague Punia said, "Perpetrators of such crime are linked to BJP-RSS and no action is taken against them. No one acts against such people related to BJP. On the contrary, the message given through such incident is that those who do this kind of thing will be encouraged."

He added, "It was a very tragic incident in which a man belonging to a minority community was beaten to death while he was asked to repeatedly chant Jai Shri Ram. This is a sad reality and a matter of shame for the country."

However, Jharkhand minister C P Singh today said that it was wrong to politicise such incidents and the state government will conduct an investigation into the matter.

"The trend prevalent these days is to associate such incidents with BJP, RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal. It's a time of cut and paste, who fits what words where is difficult to say. The government will conduct an investigation. The trend to politicise such incidents are wrong," Singh said. (ANI)

