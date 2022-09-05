Jharkhand political crisis: CM Soren moves confidence motion in Assembly, discussion underway

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], September 5 (ANI): Amid the ongoing political uncertainty in the state, Jharkhand Chief Minister on Monday moved a confidence motion in the state Assembly.

The discussion is underway.

The one-day session has been called after the Jharkhand Cabinet recently approved the motion to hold a special Assembly session on Monday.

Notably, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and its allies shifted their MLAs to a resort in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh last week amid fears of poaching. The United Progressive Alliance (UPA) MLAs staying in Raipur resort flew back to Ranchi on Sunday to attend this special session. Sources said those who went to Raipur include 13 from Congress including four ministers and 18 MLAs of JMM.

The political crisis emerged in Jharkhand after a petition by the BJP sought Soren's disqualification from the Assembly in an office of profit case.

Soren could be disqualified as an MLA, nearly 31 MLAs and ministers of the ruling coalition in Jharkhand were in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur.

Soren told the reporters at the Ranchi airport that the ruling alliance is prepared to face every situation.

"No unforeseen incident is going to take place. We are ready for everything, the situation is under control. I will let you know if I will go with the MLAs", he said.

The BJP has sought the disqualification of Soren as an MLA accusing him of allocating a mining lease to himself while he held the state Mining portfolio in 2021.

In February this year, the BJP submitted a memorandum to the state Governor Ramesh Bais seeking disqualification of Soren from the House under Section 9(A) of the Representation of People's Act.

The Governor had forwarded the BJP complaint to the ECI and the poll panel in May had issued a notice to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader. (ANI)