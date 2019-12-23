Jharkhand poll results: Raghubar Das trails by over 4500 votes in Jamshedpur East

New Delhi [India], Dec 23 (ANI): Independent candidate Saryu Roy is leading against Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das by a margin of over 4500 votes from Jamshedpur (East) Assembly constituency. Counting of votes is still underway for the Jharkhand Assembly polls.

According to the Election Commission of India, while Roy has secured 23,517 votes so far, Das has 18,874 votes.

The counting of votes for 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats began at 8 am on Monday in all the 24 district headquarters amid tight security.

The state went to polls for 81 Assembly seats in five phases from November 30 to December 20. The Jharkhand assembly election results 2019 will be announced today to determine the fate of the Raghubar Das-led Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state. (ANI)