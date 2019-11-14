Jharkhand polls: BJP fields Sukhdev Bhagat from Lohardaga constituency

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday fielded Sukhdev Bhagat from Lohardaga Assembly constituency for the upcoming state elections in Jharkhand.

The party had on Sunday announced a list of 52 candidates for the coming Assembly elections in Jharkhand.

In the list, the party had announced Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das as its candidate from Jamshedpur East, while state BJP president Laxman Giluwa was fielded from Chakradharpur.

The party had also announced the names of Anant Ojha from Rajmahal, Louis Marandi from Dumka, Raj Paliwal from Madhupur, Manish Jayaswal from Hazaribagh, Raj Sinha from Dhanbad and CP Singh from Ranchi among others.

The 81-member Jharkhand assembly will go to polls in five phases between November 30 and December 20 and the votes will be counted on December 23.

The tenure for the Jharkhand Assembly is ending on 5 January. This will be the fourth Assembly election in Jharkhand since the state was carved out in 2000. (ANI)

