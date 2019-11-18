Jharkhand polls: CM Raghubar Das files nomination from Jamshedpur East

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Monday filed nomination for the upcoming state Assembly elections here.

Das will contest from Jamshedpur East Assembly constituency. Before filing his nomination, the Chief Minister visited a temple here and also held a road show.

"Seeing the enthusiasm in the minds of the people of Jamshedpur, it is understandable that our efforts in the last five years are going in the right direction," Das tweeted while expressing confidence of winning another Assembly election in the state.

The 81-member Jharkhand assembly will go to polls in five phases between November 30 and December 20 and the votes will be counted on December 23.

The tenure of the Jharkhand Assembly is ending on 5 January. (ANI)

