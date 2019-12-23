Jharkhand polls: CM Raghubar Das leading from Jamshedpur East

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Jamshedpur East Raghubar Das is leading by 1,449 votes, as per official trends of the Election Commission.

According to EC, Das is maintaining his lead in the constituency with 8,212 votes so far. Independent candidate Saryu Roy is trailing with 6,763 votes.

On the other hand, Congress candidate Gourav Vallabh is way behind the duo and has garnered 1,235 votes as of now.

Meanwhile, the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance is leading on 40 seats. While the JMM is ahead on 22, Congress and RJD are leading on 13 and five seats respectively.

The BJP is leading on 29 seats, as per EC trends.

The counting of votes for 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats began at 8 am today in all the 24 district headquarters amid tight security.

The state went to polls in five phases from November 30 to December 20. (ANI)

