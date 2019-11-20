Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File pic)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File pic)

Jharkhand polls: Rajnath Singh to hold rally on Nov 24 in Palamu, Garhwa districts

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 11:58 IST

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh will hold a campaign rally in Palamu and Garhwa districts in Jharkhand on November 24 for the upcoming state Assembly elections.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das filed nomination from the Jamshedpur East seat on November 18. The Congress party has pitted Professor Gourav Vallabh against Das.
Rebel BJP leader Saryu Rai will contest as an independent candidate against the BJP and Congress in the constituency.
Jharkhand will go to polls in five phases from November 30. The first phase of polling will be held on November 30, the second phase on December 6, the third phase on December 12, the fourth phase on December 16 and the last phase on December 20. The counting of votes shall take place on December 23.
In 2014, the BJP -- which won 43 seats -- formed the government along with All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) which had won 5 seats. (ANI)

