Jharkhand: Six opposition MLAs join BJP ahead of assembly elections

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections, six MLAs from opposition parties joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Wednesday here.



Among the six, the Baharagora MLA Kunal Sarangi, Mandu MLA JP Bhai Patel and Bishunpur MLA Chamra Linda are from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).



Bhawanathpur MLA Bhanu Pratap Shahi from Nav Jawan Sangharsh Morcha, and Lahardagga MLA Sukhdev Bhagat and Barhi MLA Manoj Yadav from Congress have also joined the BJP. (ANI)