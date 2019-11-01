Jharkhand to go for five-phased election from Nov 30

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Jharkhand will go the polls in five phases from November 30 with the counting to be held on December 23, the Election Commission announced on Friday.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force in the state with the announcement of poll schedule.

The first phase of polling to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly will be held on November 30, the second phase on December 6, the third phase on December 12, fourth phase on December 16 and the last phase on December 20.

"A total of 2.26 crore electors, including 1.18 crore male and 1.08 crore female, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the state," Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora to the media here(ANI)

