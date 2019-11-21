Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah addressing an election rally in Latehar, Jharkhand on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah addressing an election rally in Latehar, Jharkhand on Thursday. Photo/ANI

Jharkhand: Union Minister Amit Shah accuses Cong of delaying Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 14:44 IST

Latehar (Jharkhand) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday accused the Congress party of not allowing the continuous hearing in the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid case.
"You people tell me -- Should a Ram temple be built in Ayodhya or not? But the Congress party was not letting the case be heard continuously. Now, the Supreme Court has delivered a historic verdict paving way for a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya," said Shah while addressing an election rally here.
A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi recently ordered that the Central government within 3-4 months should formulate a scheme for setting up a trust and hand over the disputed site to it for the construction of a temple at the site.

The apex court also added that an alternative five acres of land at a prominent location in Ayodhya should be allotted for the construction of the mosque following consultation between the Centre and the state government.
Talking about the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said: "Congress party had been dragging the Kashmir problem for 70 years in the greed of its vote bank. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed the stigma of Article 370, bringing the Kashmir Valley on the path of development."
The BJP chief also compared the budget allocated by the Congress and the BJP government during their rule in Jharkhand.
"The Sonia-Manmohan government had given Rs 55,253 crore for the development of Jharkhand in the 13th Finance Commission. Modi government has given Rs 3,08,487 crore for the development of Jharkhand," he said.
Jharkhand will go to polls in five phases. The first phase of polling will be held on November 30, the second phase on December 6, the third phase on December 12, the fourth phase on December 16 and the last phase on December 20. The result will be declared on December 23.
The Congress has forged an alliance with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the state to defeat the incumbent BJP.
In 2014, the BJP, which won 43 seats, formed the government along with the All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU), which had won five seats under the leadership of Raghubar Das, the present chief minister. (ANI)

