Jharkhand Vikas Morcha merges with BJP

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) led by former chief minister Babulal Marandi merged with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at an event here on Monday in the presence of Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah.

Addressing the gathering, Shah said, "I have been trying to bring Babulal Marandi into BJP since I was made BJP chief in 2014. Someone rightly said that he is quite stubborn. We couldn't persuade him easily. He has now joined BJP as per the wish of the people of Jharkhand."

Shah stated that BJP will oppose attempts of encouraging Naxalism, terrorism and corruption.

"While being in opposition, BJP will support public welfare schemes of the Jharkhand government. But we will oppose attempts of encouraging Naxalism, terrorism and corruption. We will fight against these issues in and outside the Assembly," he said. (ANI)

