'Jinnah followers' incited violence in western UP: Yogi Adityanath takes jibe at previous SP-led govt

GautamBuddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 25 (ANI): Slamming the previous Uttar Pradesh government led by Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday termed the former "a Jinnah follower" and alleged that Yadav's government incited a series of riots in the state when he was in power.

UP CM while addressing the occasion of foundation laying of Uttar Pradesh, PM he Noida Airport, said, "Some people caused a series of riots here. Today, the country has to decide whether it wants to give new wings to the sweetness of sugarcane here or let the followers of Jinnah give another chance Jinnah's followers to incite violence in the western UP."



Adityanath further thanked PM Modi to give Jewar airport to the western UP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.

The PM was accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia at the project site.

The airport is being developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of the project's Swiss concessionaire Zurich International Airport AG. (ANI)

