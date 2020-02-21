Jinnah used to speak like this: Congress' Husain Dalwai on Waris Pathan

New Delhi [India], Feb 21 (ANI): After AIMIM leader Waris Pathan said that 15 crore Muslims can dominate 100 crore Hindus, Congress leader Husain Dalwai said that Muhammad Ali Jinnah used to speak in this manner.

"Ye aisa hai ki Jinnah iss tarah se hi baatein karte they. Aur unhone ye dhyan me rakhna chahye ki iss desh me Jinnah abhi paida nahi hoga. Na Jinnah ko Hindu manega, na Musalman manega (Jinnah used to speak like this. They should remember that Jinnah will not be born here again. Neither the Hindus, nor the Muslims will believe in Jinnah)," Dalwai told ANI here.



While addressing an anti-CAA rally on Wednesday, Pathan had said, "The time has now come for us to unite and achieve freedom. Remember we are 15 crore but can dominate over 100 crores."

"They tell us that we have kept our women in the front - only the lionesses have come out and you are already sweating. You can understand what would happen if all of us come together," he said.

The CAA fast-tracks citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014, fleeing religious persecution. (ANI)

