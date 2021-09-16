Jitan Ram Manjhi calls meeting with JP Nadda 'non-political', says discussed development of my area

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Thursday met with BJP national president JP Nadda in the national capital.

The meeting at Nadda's residence here lasted for about an hour. After the meeting, Manjhi called the meeting "purely non-political".

"Today I came here to talk about the development of our area, that has been discussed. I am a resident of Magadh. There is a strong demand in Magadh that the 'Magadhi' language, should be included in the eighth list and a written letter has also been given for it. I am hopeful for this to happen," said Manjhi.

Manjhi further said, "Apart from this, our area is Naxalite, so there are no rail projects there. We had also written to the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister had instructed JP Nadda to talk to me and that's why we met today. We talked about two rail sections from Islampur to Gaya and from Gaya to Daltonganj and the Magahi language issue as well".



He said, "There was no discussion about the alliance in the government regarding which is going on in Bihar."

When asked if any discussion regarding the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections held with Nadda, Manjhi said: "No political talk has taken place today."

The HAM chief refuted the rift between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (United) in Bihar.

"I do not think that there is any problem in National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Everyone is working with their mutual understanding. If any mistakes will be made by someone then our leadership will solve the issue."

"We are in the Hindustan Awam Morcha and if such a thing happens from the alliance, then we will explain together, there is no resentment in the alliance," added Manjhi. (ANI)

