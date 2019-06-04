MoS Development of North Eastern Region (Independent Charge) Dr Jitendra Singh at a meeting in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI
MoS Development of North Eastern Region (Independent Charge) Dr Jitendra Singh at a meeting in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI

Jitendra Singh chairs review meeting with officials of DoNER, NEC

ANI | Updated: Jun 03, 2019 18:25 IST

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): The Union Minister of State (MoS) for Development of North Eastern Region (Independent Charge) Dr Jitendra Singh on Monday chaired a review meeting with the officials of Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and North Eastern Council (NEC) and said that development of the region was a priority for the Modi government .
"Development of the northeastern region has been the priority for the Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Singh said at the meeting here.
He added that the government will make all efforts to implement the projects and the ministers would soon start their visit to the region to see the ground realities and challenges firsthand.
"The Government will make all efforts for the implementation of ongoing development projects in North East and will take measures to introduce new projects for the benefit of people of North East. The ministers will soon start their visits to the Northeast region to have first-hand knowledge and see the ground realities of the people there," Singh said.
The officials briefed the Minister about the progress made on the ongoing projects in the North Eastern region of India. He was also briefed about the upcoming initiatives and projects to be implemented in the region.
During the meeting, Singh was informed that an amount of Rs 11 crore has been released for the construction of a JNU hostel for northeastern students in Delhi whose construction is about to begin in a few weeks.
This will be the first of its kind hostel in JNU. The hostel will have 224 rooms and accommodate 424 students. Out of 224 rooms, 24 rooms have been assigned for Divyang students. The remaining rooms will be occupied by an equal number of boys and girls ie 200 boys and 200 girls. The four-storey hostel will be built in approximately one and a half acre area.
He was also informed that the hostel for North Eastern girl students, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister in Bengaluru recently, has also become functional.
In addition to these, the land acquisition process has started for the Rohini hostel for Northeastern students studying in colleges and institutions related to Delhi University and Rs 2.5 crore has been released to DDA. The hostel will be built in an area of about 5 acres.
The status of the North Eastern Cultural and Information Centre to be set up in Dwarka in New Delhi, was also discussed during the meeting.
The estimated cost of the project is about rupees 50 crore. The Minister said that this centre will act as a cultural and convention/information hub of the North Eastern Region in Delhi. It will be constructed at par with the international standards and will have a library-cum-reading room with material on the North Eastern region and an art gallery showcasing the North East. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 06:21 IST

Bihar: Opposition ups ante amid reports of strained ties between BJP, JDU

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Reports of strained ties between Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal-United (JDU) has raised the political temperature in Bihar with key opposition parties uniting in lashing out at the two parties.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 06:05 IST

2 nabbed, 200 kg marijuana seized in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 4 (ANI): Hyderabad Task Force Police on Monday arrested two persons and seized from them 200 kilograms marijuana (ganja) in Chatrinaka, Hyderabad.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 06:05 IST

Jagan Reddy directs officials to prioritise Polavaram project completion

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to give top priority to the completion of the Polavaram project.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 06:05 IST

VHP, saints meet over Ram Temple, say will pressurize govt

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Following a meeting of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders with saints over the Ram Temple issue, Ram Janma Bhoomi Nyas president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das on Monday said they will pressurise the government for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 05:32 IST

Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, 18-year-old electrocuted

Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): As heavy rain accompanied by hail storm and gusty winds lashed parts of Hyderabad city, an 18-year-old boy was electrocuted supposedly after his umbrella came in contact with an electric pole.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 05:32 IST

Moradabad students invent 'sandal-drone' security system for women

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Keeping in mind the safety of women, students of an engineering college in Moradabad claim to have invented a sandal-drone security system equipped with GPS.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 03:52 IST

Hyderabad: Sale of vermicelli skyrockets ahead of Eid

Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): With Eid around the corner, sale of vermicelli has shot up significantly in the city.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 03:47 IST

MP: With Bhojtal on the verge of drying up, mayor demands all-party meet

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): With the water level in city's Bhojtal inching closer to dead storage level, city Mayor Anand Sharma has demanded an all-party meeting to be convened over the looming water crisis.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 03:47 IST

Delhi: Man arrested for setting wife on fire

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Delhi Police has arrested a businessman accused of setting his wife on fire after a heated argument.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 02:22 IST

Vadodara: 18 specially-abled couples tie the knot in mass wedding

Vadodara(Gujarat) [India], June 4 (ANI): Eighteen specially-abled couples tied the knot here on Monday in a grand mass wedding ceremony organised by private individuals with the support of city residents.

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 02:22 IST

MP: Information Commissioner serves notice to Satna police on...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Taking strict cognisance of Satna police's failure to provide details of no-parking challans issued in the past, Madhya Pradesh Information Commissioner Rahul Singh on Monday issued a notice to the former officials of the department regarding discrepancie

Read More

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 02:09 IST

Faced with acute shortage, Bhilwara residents lock water...

Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], June 4 (ANI): Faced with acute water shortage and an unstable supply of drinking water, residents of Parasrampura village in Hurda panchayat are keeping their water containers locked to prevent theft of drinking water.

Read More
iocl