JJP joins hands with BJP to form government in Haryana, to have deputy CM

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): The BJP and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) have decided to come together to form a government in Haryana and it will have deputy chief minister from the regional party.

Addressing a press conference here after his meeting with JJP leader Dushyant Chautala, BJP chief Amit Shah said here that the decision has been taken in the wake of nature of verdict in the state.

"Accepting the mandate by the people of Haryana, leaders of both parties (BJP-JJP) have decided that BJP-JJP will form the government together in Haryana. The Chief Minister will be from BJP and Deputy Chief Minister will be from JJP," Shah said.

He added that several independent MLAs have also extended their support to the BJP.

Shah, who is also union Home Minister, said the formal process of formation of the new government will start on Saturday with the meeting of newly elected MLAs of the party.

He said the government will serve the people of the state for five years. Those present at the press conference included Dushyant Chautala, BJP working president JP Nadda, union minister Anurag Thakur and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Khattar said they will meet the state governor on Saturday to stake claim to form the government.

Earlier, Chautala arrived at Shah's residence along with Thakur.

The 11-month old JJP won 10 seats in its debut assembly polls and emerged in the role of kingmaker in view of a split verdict in the state. While the BJP won 40 seats in the 90-member assembly, Congress won 31 seats in the results declared on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Chautala, a former MP, talked to the media and said his party was open to supporting any party which supports some of their demands including 75 per cent reservation in government jobs for natives of Haryana under a common minimum programme (CMP). (ANI)